SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $665.28 million and $2.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,303.78 or 0.99981350 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63860844 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,340,243.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.