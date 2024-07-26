Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 114,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,205. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
