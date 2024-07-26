Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 114,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,205. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

