Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.55 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

