Siacoin (SC) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $301.33 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,333.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.44 or 0.00559072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00105769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00242864 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.