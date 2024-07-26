Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 600.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 88,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Valeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

