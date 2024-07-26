Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Decreases By 63.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 447,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Urban One Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UONEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONEK Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Urban One worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

