Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Decreases By 63.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 447,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of UONEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
