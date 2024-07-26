Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Decreases By 50.8%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
CUBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.78%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
