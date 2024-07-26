Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Decreases By 50.8%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

CUBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Matisse Capital increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

