Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Drops By 87.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

