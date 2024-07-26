Short Interest in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Increases By 223.8%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the June 30th total of 135,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 15,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $219,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,946,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.80. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

