Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Expands By 550.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of LPSIF remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
