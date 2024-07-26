Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Rises By 300.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

