Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Rises By 300.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of Kyushu Electric Power stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
About Kyushu Electric Power
