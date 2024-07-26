Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Expands By 229.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMCL remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

