Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Decreases By 71.3%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

DMAT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,058.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is -2,478.50%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.