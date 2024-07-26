Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Decreases By 71.3%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
DMAT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,058.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.