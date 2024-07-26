Short Interest in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Expands By 180.6%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the June 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDU traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

