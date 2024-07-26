Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Declines By 62.7%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,939. Cosmos Health has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

