Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 604.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.