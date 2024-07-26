Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 301 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.44. 98,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,391. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

