Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. 337,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

