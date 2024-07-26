Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

