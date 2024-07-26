Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 372,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,663. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.