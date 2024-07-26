ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $875.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $833.57.

Shares of NOW opened at $828.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

