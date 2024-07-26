RTX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 36,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 25,004 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get RTX alerts:

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $8.61 on Thursday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,996,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,688. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.