Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.350-11.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.35-$11.45 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 7.6 %

RCL stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. 6,497,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,343. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.