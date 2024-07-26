Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $48.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of TPH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. 270,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,254. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 153,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

