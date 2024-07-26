Roth Mkm Cuts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $61.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 483.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 229,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

