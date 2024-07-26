Roth Mkm Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $389.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $395.00 to $389.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Boston Beer Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of SAM stock traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.05. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

