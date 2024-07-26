Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
