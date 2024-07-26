Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Roots alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Roots

Roots Trading Up 0.5 %

About Roots

The firm has a market cap of C$82.51 million, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.28.

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.