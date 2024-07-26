Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 309,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

