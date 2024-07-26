Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 309,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
About Revival Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.