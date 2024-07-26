Reviewing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 2.15 Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.37 -$8.75 million ($1.26) -2.04

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sound Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -17.33% -18.86% -5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sound Group and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.37%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

Sound Group beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

