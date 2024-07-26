Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Atlanta Braves’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $13.33 million 1.06 -$2.01 million ($0.02) -5.40 Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.36 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -22.60

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidoz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -12.38% -23.93% -17.20% Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kidoz and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Kidoz.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

