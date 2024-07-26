Reviewing Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kaltura and Karooooo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33 Karooooo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaltura presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.56%. Karooooo has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Karooooo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $175.17 million 1.11 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -4.02 Karooooo $225.29 million N/A $39.57 million $1.27 27.29

This table compares Kaltura and Karooooo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Karooooo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -25.28% -142.20% -24.15% Karooooo 18.70% 27.88% 19.13%

Volatility & Risk

Kaltura has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karooooo has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Karooooo beats Kaltura on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

