Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156,534 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

