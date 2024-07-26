Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $57.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 47,886 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

