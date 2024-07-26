Raymond James Raises Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 9.1 %

CFF stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.