Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 531.6% in July

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Quest Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.

Get Quest Critical Metals alerts:

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.