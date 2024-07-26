Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 531.6% in July

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Quest Critical Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
