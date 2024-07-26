QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,033.20

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,066.41 and $2,033.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,354.66 or 0.99942233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00073070 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198773 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,033.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.