QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 2,466,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,476,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

