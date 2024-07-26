Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.77 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $270.03 million and $33.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00003807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.63 or 0.04817415 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00042334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001886 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,248,637 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

