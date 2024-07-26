Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

WAB opened at $159.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,414.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,746 shares of company stock worth $5,955,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

