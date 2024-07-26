Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

