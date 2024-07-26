Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

AEM stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

