PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PPERF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 6,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.50.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
