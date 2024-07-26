PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PPERF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 6,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.50.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

