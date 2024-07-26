Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.08

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 160685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,694,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

