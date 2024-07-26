ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.3057 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

