Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.