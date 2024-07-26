Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

