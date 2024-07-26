Pitcairn Co. Sells 95 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

