Pitcairn Co. Sells 83 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $301.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.74.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

