Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.