Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

